Criminal groups in Mexico operate with greater impunity in the midst of a pandemic

Mexican criminal groups see the Covid-19 crisis as a great opportunity to gain more power.
Close to 200 active criminal groups act as guardians and protectors of communities across Mexico, handing out aid packages with groceries, and at the same time using extortion, kidnapping, and violence to control the local population.
Men with assault rifles stand guard as their colleagues hand out plastic bags of groceries from a pick-up truck to a crowd of mostly older women.
Off-screen, the man recording the mobile phone footage announces that the aid packages come from a local crime boss “who runs things here”, in the city of Apatzingán in Mexico’s western state of Michoacán.
As Mexico braces for Covid-19 – the peak of infections is expected in May – criminal groups are positioning themselves to leverage the pandemic for their own ends.
Over the past 20 years, successive Mexican governments have proven incapable of curbing illegal armed groups whose expanding territorial control has brought ever- worsening levels of lethal conflict.
Close to 200 criminal groups are active in the country, according to open-source analysis conducted by Crisis Group, driving new homicide records by the year.
34,582 homicides were recorded in 2019, making it the bloodiest year in the country since modern record-keeping began in the 1990s.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE GUARDIAN
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico’s health ministry says coronavirus cases surpass 9,500
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico registered.
-
Environmental activist Adán Vez Lira murdered in Hidalgo, Mexico
Human rights and environment defenders in.
-
A fire is registered at the archaeological site of Oxkintok, Yucatán (INAH)
Personnel from the National Institute of.
-
In 24 hours, 52 new cases and 17 deaths in Quintana Roo from COVID-19
CHETUMAL (By Infoqroo) – The health.
-
Mexico shuts down 14 “maquiladoras” for violating COVID-19 restrictions
Federal officials conduct inspections after workers.
-
Organizations demand AMLO to stop the construction of the Maya Train
Around 200 organizations and 60 activists.
-
U.S. pressures Mexico to reopen plants amid worker walkouts
MEXICO CITY (AP/PBS) — The U.S..
-
IMSS nurse attacked in downtown Merida
A new assault on medical personnel.
-
Ford and GM will manufacture in Mexico safety gear against coronavirus
MEXICO – (Agencies) – Ford’s unit.
-
Mexico one of the most dangerous countries to practice journalism
According to the international organization “Reporters.
Leave a Comment