Could Yucatan doctors be testing positive for Covid-19?

Unofficial sources report that a Social Security emergency department doctor, three nurses, and two residents reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 .

La Verdad says that an IMSS emergency doctor has allegedly been admitted to the High Specialty Medical Unit of the Mexican Institute of Social Security as a patient.

The rest of the infected are presumed to remain isolated in their homes.

It should be noted that two of the alleged infected are residents, which means that they are still students, and the UADY ordered all medical students, residents and tthose doing social work to stay at home, and do not go to work to health institutions, because they were not properly trained on how the Covid-19 was being dealt with in Merida hospitals.

Yucatan doctors fear coronavirus

As we have been reporting, doctors in the Yucatan health sector have repeatedly manifested and demonstrated in the absence of protective equipment not only for doctors, but for nurses and medical staff too.

However, they assure that the worst is yet to come, and emphasized that the number of infections is on the rise in Yucatan.

Doctors urge people to stay at home to avoid further coronavirus infections that at some point, could saturate and overwhelm the health sector infrastructure in the state, due to the number of patients who could require hospitalization.

With information from La Verdad







