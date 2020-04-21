“Cooks United for a Cause” serve 300 daily food rations during lockdown

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 21, 2020).- Since the beginning of the pandemic, three chefs based in Mérida agreed to use their culinary knowledge to support those who need it most. David Cetina (La Tradicion), Alejandro Herrera (La Nostra Cucina) and Ferardo Llaca (Cuisine G) joined and already delivered 300 rations a day to the most vulnerable sectors of the Yucatan society.

“Our passion is cooking and we do it with a lot of love for the people who have been most affected,” said David Cetina, who, along with his colleagues, has spent the last month touring the streets of the city delivering food to people left and right.

They call themselves “Cooks United for a Cause”, and they have taken their talent -in the kitchen- to the High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE), to the Agustín O’Horán Hospital and to the Hogar de Ángeles shelter for children with Cancer. They have also toured the poorest neighborhoods in the municipality of Mérida, especially on the south side of town.

Likewise, they answered the call from the La Divina Providencia shelter, where they already have a kitchen and were provided with 40 kilos of egg, rice and beans to prepare food for the homeless people in the shelter.

“People have expressed their appreciation, because it is a support that is not expected”, detailed chef David. For them, as cooks, it also represents a great satisfaction and honor to cook for their most vulnerable brothers, especially during these times of contingency.

“There are people who have nothing to eat and these foods are a beam of light and hope for them. The most gratifying thing is to see their happy faces when they get their food. As human beings it is something invaluable, because we do what we like the most and we are able to bring them something indispensable, such as the “daily bread”, ” Chef David Cetina concluded.







