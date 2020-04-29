Coco Bongo to broadcast its show online

The club announced that its show will be broadcast live on its YouTube channel on May 2nd.

CANCÚN, QUINTANA ROO (April 29, 2020).- The coronavirus contingency has slowed down all kinds of activities in the beautiful tourist destination of Cancun and the Riviera Maya, from theme parks to nightclubs, which is why more and more companies are joining the #QuédateEnCasa (#stayhome) movement promoting their shows through their social networks.

Last week, the Xcaret park premiered for the first time in history its great show “Xcaret México Espectacular” on its YouTube channel, which to the surprise of few was a resounding success.

And now, the Coco Bongo Show & Disco nightclub announced that it will broadcast its show through its YouTube channel, because “The party must not be stopped“.

People will be able to enjoy the show and party at their own home on Saturday, May 2 at 8:00 PM (GMT -5).

