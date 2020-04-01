China donates 50 thousand coronavirus test kits to Mexico

CDMX (April 1st, 2020).- Mexico received from China a donation of 100,000 masks, 50,000 COVID-19 coronavirus test kits and five artificial respirators.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, through his Twitter account wrote: “Thank you China,” after the Cultural Center of China in Mexico reported on the arrival of the equipment.

“At dawn on March 31st, 100,000 masks, 50,000 new COVID-19 test kits and 5 artificial respirators donated by the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation arrived at the Mexico City International Airport.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Mexico, the Ministry of Health and Customs received the materials at the airport, “the Cultural Center of China in Mexico said in a statement.

As explained, the area responsible for receiving the supplies was the coordinator of donations from the Department of Human Rights and Democracy of the Foreign Relations Secretariat (SRE), who was grateful for the donation.

“At this time, when the new epidemic of COVID-19 is spreading worldwide, Chinese companies have generously donated some supplies to Mexico, a gesture that has been welcomed by the Mexican community,” the statement said.







