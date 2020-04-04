Chicxulub port shutdown

For fear of contagion, residents of Chicxulub port block vehicles
National Guard is already on site
CHICXULUB, Yucatan – At the entrance to the Chicxulub port, approximately 80 people are blocking the way of the citizens who go there from other points of the entity, for fear of contagion from Covid-19.
The people are preventing the passage of vehicles to this police station in Progreso. With banners, they announce that the town is closed to people from Merida and other places.
The National Guard, military and naval personnel are already at the site in case there is any confrontation, as several vehicles are trying to cross into the area.
People who plan to go there will not be allowed to pass through, they warned.
#EntératePobladores de Chicxulub Puerto impiden el paso a los visitantes que llegan a sus casas de playa para pasar el fin de semana; prácticamente los están “sacando”(Video de Gerardo Keb/ Novedades Yucatán)
Posted by Novedades Yucatán on Friday, April 3, 2020
Video by Novedades de Yucatan
