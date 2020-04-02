Checkpoints detect 12 people with symptoms of Covid-19 in Chetumal, Q. Roo

CHETUMAL, QUINTANA ROO (April 2, 2020).- At least 12 foreigners with Covid-19 symptoms have been detected in the sanitary checkpoints installed in the south of the state. Most of them were traveling from Bacalar to Cancun or from Playa del Carmen to Chetumal.
These foreigners, who reside in Quintana Roo, have traveled outside the country or have had contact with people who have tested positive for coronvirus, in the last month .
Unofficial information from the state government, indicates that three of those people who were detected traveling on the roads of Quintana Roo tested positive for Covid-19. Another five tested negative, and four more are still in the testing phase.
Three of these cases were reported on March 31. One of them was recorded in the municipality of Bacalar, when a taxi was stopped at the checkpoint, with a foreign passenger onboard, that showed symptoms similar to those of Covid-19.
Another case took place around nine o’clock on Tuesday March 31st, when a woman of French origin tried to enter Bacalar from Chetumal. The lady, who actually resides in Bacalar, acknowledged that she had recently returned from a trip to Mexico City.
For this reason, the state police agents have been ordered to be stricter in detecting people with any kind of symptoms related to Covid-19, in order to report it to the health authorities for their assessment.
On March 27, the Quintana Roo State Human Rights Commission issued a request to be vigilant and respectful of people’s guarantees.
This week, staff from the Mexican Navy joined the sanitary filters in the south of the state. The checkpoints are located on the seven highway entrances to Quintana Roo and on the federal highway Chetumal-Cancún.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
