Check out the global 5G landscape

The next generation of wireless is here, and several countries are locked in a fierce battle for the top spot in global 5G development. By 2020, more than one-fifth of the world’s countries will have launched 5G services.

Securing global 5G leadership is a national priority for many countries because the winner is expected to secure more than a decade of competitive advantages. The spread of 5G is pivotal for the connected world — its technical upgrades will supercharge adoption of transformative technologies and strengthen the value of old ones.

Now, as 5G takes center stage in the developing world, emerging markets have been making a concerted effort to prepare for the transition to the next-generation network.

5G will serve as the backbone of the fourth industrial revolution, and the global pacesetter for the new standard could become the same for connected technologies. All told, 5G technologies are expected to contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy over the next 15 years.

Business Insider Intelligence has identified the major players in 5G and broken them out into two keystone reports: The Global 5G Landscape: Emerging Marketsand The Global 5G Landscape: Market Leaders.

Market Leadersanalyzes the United States, South Korea, and China — all of which are spearheading the 5G revolution. The report compiles 5G snapshots of the three countries, with each providing an overview of the market’s telecoms space and details on what is contributing to — or hindering — its development. We look at the notable telecoms in each geography and identify their 5G launch efforts, as well as discuss what the opportunities are for each company.

Emerging Markets analyzes India, Brazil, and Mexico, the three nations leading the 5G revolution in the developing world. These regions are among the world’s fastest-growing and largest mobile markets, and they’re expected to be among the first developing markets with widespread 5G availability, with anticipated adoption rates higher than other emerging economies.

Consequently, they represent unique and meaningful expansion opportunities for companies in the connectivity and technology sphere, and can serve as strategic examples for players in other emerging economies with similar market demands and constraints.

The companies mentioned in these reports are: AT&T, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Ericsson, Huawei, KT, LG, LG Uplus, Nokia, Samsung, SK Telecom, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, ZTE, America Movil, Bharti Airtel, Claro, Reliance Jio, Telcel, Telefónica, TIM Brasil, Vivo, and Vodafone Idea.

Here are a few key takeaways from the reports:

The United States is replicating the private-sector-led strategy it rode to 4G dominance to continue its leadership into the 5G era. This approach provides operators with autonomy over their own deployment strategies and methods, which fuels competition and ultimately drives innovation and investment as a result.

is replicating the private-sector-led strategy it rode to 4G dominance to continue its leadership into the 5G era. This approach provides operators with autonomy over their own deployment strategies and methods, which fuels competition and ultimately drives innovation and investment as a result. South Korea was the second country in the world to deploy a 5G network, and it’s on track to become the global leader in 5G penetration. Its speedy 5G deployment is the result of its government taking a hands-on approach in regulating the telecoms industry.

was the second country in the world to deploy a 5G network, and it’s on track to become the global leader in 5G penetration. Its speedy 5G deployment is the result of its government taking a hands-on approach in regulating the telecoms industry. China is the largest mobile market in the world and is expected to become the biggest 5G market by connections by 2025. China’s three state-owned network operators are ramping up trials and tests to meet the country’s launch target for the first phase of commercial 5G services later this year.

is the largest mobile market in the world and is expected to become the biggest 5G market by connections by 2025. China’s three state-owned network operators are ramping up trials and tests to meet the country’s launch target for the first phase of commercial 5G services later this year. In India , the opportunities offered by the rapid ascension and sheer size of its connectivity market will only be amplified by the advent of 5G, making it one of the most important regions for connectivity players.

, the opportunities offered by the rapid ascension and sheer size of its connectivity market will only be amplified by the advent of 5G, making it one of the most important regions for connectivity players. For Brazil , the real promise of 5G’s transformative power lies in the ability to use the Internet of Things (IoT) on a massive scale, making it a focal point for technology players looking for new growth opportunities in the IoT space.

, the real promise of 5G’s transformative power lies in the ability to use the Internet of Things (IoT) on a massive scale, making it a focal point for technology players looking for new growth opportunities in the IoT space. As a major innovation hub for many global tech titans, Mexico will become one of the chief markets in the latest generation of trends in connectivity and tech.

In full, the reports:

Explores why 5G is a national priority in each country examined.

Details the distinct strategies the countries are taking to on the path to 5G.

Explores opportunities to advance the arrival of 5G in each country.

Details the distinct strategies the countries are taking to define the future of 5G connectivity.

Dives into the notable telecoms in each geography and provides an in-depth overview of their 5G launch efforts, as well as discusses what’s ahead for each company and why it’s worth watching.

