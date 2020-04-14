CFE raises electricity rates for the domestic sector.

Despite the contingency, in April, the cost of electricity increased, even with the reduction in the price of fuel.

MEXICO CITY (Times Media Mexico) – Yesterday, Monday 13th of April we published in The Yucatan Times that the CFE was already cutting the electricity on business throughout Mexico, that were behind in their payments. Today the Federal Commission of Energy states a rise in the domestic fees.

Amid the coronavirus crisis in April, electricity rates for the domestic sector registered a 4% increase, despite the reduction in the cost of fuel for generation, because of the fall in oil prices on international markets.

Data from the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) indicate that during the fourth month of this 2020, users will be paying 0.837 pesos for each of the first 75 kilowatt-hours in the primary consumption range.

The figure represents an increase of 0.044 pesos or 5.5% compared to the 0.793 pesos per kilowatt-hour that had been maintained for almost all the past six years, as part of support for low-income families. When comparing this month’s rate with that of April 2019, the increase was 4 percent.

The rate increase is in addition to the CFE’s refusals to make discounts and postpone payment dates, since in recent days, the company’s director, Manuel Bartlett, said the company is committed to paying for fuel for generation and the salaries of its employees.

“We cannot make condonations. On the contrary, there has to be a greater effort from the population to understand that the CFE, has to guarantee the electricity for the hospitals, the streets, the houses, wherever, is a vital situation. They must fulfill their responsibilities to the CFE,” (SIC) he said.

