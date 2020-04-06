CFE Isla Mujeres announces day without electricity

Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo.- The Federal Electricity Commission (Comisión Federal de Electricidad: CFE) informed on April 3rd, that it will carry out extensive maintenance works on its facilities, to guarantee electrical service for all the population of Isla Mujeres.

This temporary interruption of the electricity supply is necessary to carry out the replacement and repairings of strategic infrastructure that guarantees the quality and continuity of this service to the population.

The power will off from 8 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

These preventive works, can only interrupt the electricity supply for up to a maximum of seven hours, which guarantee that the electrical service does not suffer from interruptions, since in these times of sanitary contingency, electrical energy is a fundamental resource .

“We are sure that these temporary annoyances will bring permanent benefits, because CFE works for the people,” the CFE stated.







