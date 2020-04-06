CEMEX to shut Mexico operations until at least April 30

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican cement company Cemex will suspend its operations in the country until at least April 30 in line with government guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus, the firm said in a statement on Monday April 6th.
Cemex, which has operations in more than 50 countries, said it has improved its financial situation with a $1.135 billion revolving credit line and by receiving almost $500 million from asset sales. It added that it is also evaluating postponing certain investments in fixed assets that had been considered for this year.
ABOUT CEMEX
CEMEX is a Mexico based company focused on creating sustainable value by providing industry-leading products and solutions to satisfy the construction needs of their customers around the world. It is one of the world’s most efficient and innovative building materials company.
(Reporting by Raul Cortes Rodriguez; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
