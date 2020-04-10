  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Riviera Maya

    • Cancun’s Nizuc Resort & Spa voted world’s most “Instagrammable” hotel

    By on April 9, 2020

    Dust down the bucket list and put this luxury lodge on it. 

    The five-star Nizuc Resort & Spa in Punta Nizuc, Cancun, Mexico has been voted ‘Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World’ – and these mesmerising images show why.

    Scroll through them and feast your eyes upon the resort’s most drool-worthy attributes – private beaches, lush landscaping, stunning infinity pools, swim-up bars and architecture that fuses Asian forms with Mexican materials and Mayan iconography.

    The five-star Nizuc Resort & Spa in Punta Nizuc, Cancun, Mexico has been voted 'Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World'

    The five-star Nizuc Resort & Spa in Punta Nizuc, Cancun, Mexico has been voted ‘Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World’ 

    The accolade was bestowed upon Nizuc Resort by Luxury Travel Advisor after over 400,000 votes were cast by its readers around the world during six knockout-style rounds involving 63 posh properties

    The accolade was bestowed upon Nizuc Resort by Luxury Travel Advisor after over 400,000 votes were cast by its readers around the world during six knockout-style rounds involving 63 posh properties

    Nizuc garnered a whopping 219,794 votes in the final of the knock-out voting contest

    Nizuc garnered a whopping 219,794 votes in the final of the knock-out voting contest

    The accolade was bestowed upon the resort by Luxury Travel Advisor after over 400,000 votes were cast by its readers around the world during six knockout-style rounds involving 63 posh properties, with Nizuc garnering a whopping 219,794 votes in the final.

    Second place went to Vietnam’s Melia Ho Tram Beach Resort, which amassed 183,303 votes. 

    Source: The Riviera Maya Times



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment