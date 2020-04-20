Cancun will have a hospital dedicated exclusively to treat Covid-19 patients

The General Hospital of Zone No. 3 also known as “El hospital de la Cobá” (cause it is located on Cobá Avenue), in the city of Cancun has been designated as the Hospital to treat Covid-19 patients, and it will only serve patients with this health condition.

According to a statement, this measure is part of the Institutional Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19 (Plan de Preparación y Respuesta Institucional COVID-19), which consists of reorganizing hospital infrastructure, medical equipment and health personnel, to attend to the health emergency. This was announced by the Head of the Organ of Quintana Roo State Decentralized Administrative Operation, from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Xochitl Romero Guerrero.

HGR No. 17 hospital, better known as “La 510“, was the first to initiate the care of COVID-19 patients and gradually reconverted its services, making a call to the population that in case of an emergency that puts the patient’s life at risk, go to one of the Continuous Medical Care service of the Family Medicine Unit (Unidad de Medicina Familiar: UMF) nearest you.

What will happen to patients with other diseases?

The specialty outpatient consultation is suspended during the contingency, patients with chronic degenerative conditions may come for their medications through the refillable prescription, they must appear in their office on the day and time the appointment was scheduled, and in case of being a high risk patient, a relative or friend with official identification can come instead to fill the prescription, and obtain the medications for three months, without consulting.

Pregnant women will continue to be treated in the surgery services of the Hybrid Hospitals and in Cancun, as well as in the Gynecology Hospital No. 7, and may also be channeled from their Family Medicine Units to the private medical service with which the IMSS has an agreement during the contingency stage.

Among the services that are not suspended during the health emergency are: hemodialysis, chemotherapy, and neonatal intensive care.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







