“Cancun thugs” cause panic in Espita, Yucatán (VIDEO)

The coronavirus pandemic has caused an exodus in communities of the state of Yucatán: the return of people who worked in cities of Quintana Roo, suchas Cancun, Playa del Carmen, Cozumel or Tulum, and who lost their jobs due to the closure of tourist activities.

In Espita, Yucatán there was a confrontation last Sunday April 19th, between these outsiders and locals. The violence went to the point of stoning a house, and the incident was caught on video.

In the recording, one of the disputed groups is described as “thugs” from Cancun.

Espita is located 165 kilometers (103 miles) east of Mérida (INEGI)

The confrontation between two groups led to the destruction of the home of Flabiana Cupul Chan, an elderly woman.

In the confrontation, the house of the woman, who is a relative of one of the individuals involved, was stoned and semi-destroyed.

Videos of the incident have circulated on social networks and WhatsApp groups in which these outsiders are described as “thugs” who arrived from Cancun.

There is already a formal complaint filed before the Espita Municipal Police, whose agents went to the crime scene, in order to verify the damage.







Comments

comments