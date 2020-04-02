Cancun airport shuts down terminals 3 and 4

March 31, 2020 Aeropuertos del Sureste (Asur) has closed terminals 3 and 4 of the Cancun International Airport due to the drop in demand as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. These terminals receive, for the most part, international flights, which have decreased markedly after the closure of borders and the state of alarm in the US and several countries in Europe, the main tourist markets.

In fact, the Cancun airport is at half its capacity, as published by REPORTUR.mx. Operations are down 50 percent, from an average of 400 daily operations between arrivals and departures, by half.

Right now, only Terminal 2 works in its entirety and 3 and 4 partially. All terminals have what is necessary to receive a flight, however, a partial percentage of personnel remain to attend the documentation and entry desks, as well as the inspection points, Sipse reports.

A total of 715 foreigners who were stranded in Cancun have already been repatriated to their countries of origin through humanitarian flights.

Source: The Riviera Maya Times







