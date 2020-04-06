Boris Johnson moved to intensive care

(April 5, 1010).- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

Johnson had been in St Thomas’ Hospital in central London for tests and observation, but his doctors advised he be admitted to intensive care after he experienced breathing difficulties.

The UK prime minister is said to be still conscious, but was moved to an ICU at 7pm on Monday in case he needed a ventilator.

He had been admitted to hospital on Sunday after his coronavirus symptoms persisted for 10 days.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON YAHOO NEWS







Comments

comments