Attacks and discrimination against nurses and health personnel are on the rise in Mexico.

Nurses, who risk even their own life, are the targets of attacks.

MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – As previously reported by The Yucatan Times, health personal and nurses are being assaulted and discriminated against throughout Mexico. They cannot longer be going out to work in uniform from home or walk around in the face of attacks from citizens.

Currently, on social networks, messages inciting the population to reject, discriminate, and even attack nurses, doctors, and health personnel began to be disseminated in the past few days. It has caused an alert among health workers.

“Nurses and doctors are carrying the Chinese plague” reads a post that has been circulating on various Facebook groups since last Wednesday.

An image of “death accompanied the Facebook post, made from a fake profile. ” It urged bus drivers, taxi drivers, and passengers to kick them out of public transport (buses, vans, trucks, and even the Metro) and even beat up those drivers who refuse to do so.

It also calls on business owners and citizens to deny them access to stores and diverse establishments, as well as to denounce drivers who give them the transportation service.

This incites hatred and discrimination. Added to the rejection and discrimination reported by nurses in Yucatan, Jalisco, Chihuahua, and Veracruz were refusals to provide services to people who work in hospitals has been registered.

“For security reasons, we do not attend to anyone from the IMSS,” reads a handwritten note placed in a grocery store, according to a photograph published by “El Corresponsal” in Veracruz, that establishment is located across an IMSS Medical Care Unit in the port of Veracruz.

Health professionals have begun to share recommendations to try to reduce the risk of insults, acts of discrimination, and even aggression. Not going out to work in uniform from home, or walk around, are some of the measures that some medical and nursing centers have taken on their own.

In the State of Mexico, there have also been cases of nurses attacked with chlorine to their faces

The Yucatan Times spoke to Mili C. and Miguel P. One is a nurse at the IMSS. The other one works at Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad -HRAE- Both have been insulted at one time or another since the pandemic started. They both consider these attitudes unfair since they not only attend to people suspected of COVID-19 but also care for patients with other illnesses such as cancer, which makes them have even greater precautions.

Miguel explained that the uniform they wore to work is not the same they use once their shift begins in the Hospital. They change to a different outfit that is sterile because they deal with immunosuppressed patients and may carry viruses from the street to the hospital area. That uniform they used to ware to and from work they call it “transfer uniform,” and it is used to enter the Hospital.

The Yucatan Times joins the voices who demand authorities to investigate who are the people inciting violence against health workers. Ignorance and intolerance cannot be allowed to win in times of unity and support.

