Are people in Mérida loosening the lockdown?

In Mérida, Yucatán, residents are beginning to leave their homes to go shopping, go to the bank, visit friends and family and even to practice recreational activities during the weekend, prompting residents of the coastal communities of Progreso, Yucalpetén and Chelem to block families from the state capital from visiting their beach homes.
State police set up a checkpoint and only allowed residents and those who could prove they own property to enter.
Municipal police were sent to shopping centers in Mérida to enforce the safe-distance rule and hand out face masks. They were also deployed to the streets to persuade citizens to return home if they were not on urgent or essential business.
The state reiterated that people need to stay at home, and it also urged the use of face masks when in public on essential business.
Source: MND
