Another Yucatecan dies abroad from coronavirus

The death of another Yucatecan abroad has been reported. This is the third coronavirus related death of a Yucatecan out of Mexican territory. Two have died in the United States and one in Peru.

The director of the Institute for the Development of Mayan Culture, Eric Villanueva Mukul, announced that 181 Mexicans have been reported dead in the United States from the new Covid-19 coronavirus, however, of those fatalities, only two are from Yucatan.

María Alejandra Itzab Bautista died on April 1 in the state of Oregon, United States due to coronavirus. The woman was originally from Oxkutzcab, Yucatán; and her family was looking for help to raise money for funeral services.

Later, on Friday April 10, the Ministry of Foreign Relations announced that 2 Yucatecans have died in the United States from the coronavirus.

The second Yucatecan dead in the United States is a man, originally from the municipality of Santa Elena, whose family is in contact with the authorities so that his remains can be repatriated.

El @GobiernoMX lamenta profundamente la muerte de nuestros connacionales en Estados Unidos por #Covid19 y lleva a cabo una serie de acciones para atender a víctimas y familiares de afectados. https://t.co/PX1yvnWF5q — Roberto Velasco Álvarez (@r_velascoa) April 10, 2020

With this death, there are already three Yucatecans who lost their lives abroad.

The first one was Don Isaías Rodríguez, who lost his life in Cusco Peru.







