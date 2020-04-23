Another accident in Mexico’s City subway

A month after Mexico City’s subway system registered a crash that killed one person and injured 41, the Metro registered another accident on the evening of Wednesday April 22nd, although this time, there were no fatalities.

After the incident, workers demanded more safety measures and constant maintenance for the trains. Some say that if the local government ignores this request, a worse tragedy is imminent.

According to reports, the accident took place on Apri 21 at 8 PM, in the Misterios station, when the railway coupler fractured when the metro was on its way to the Consulado station.

According to maintenance employees, the coupler was dragged for some time, hitting other mechanisms and damaging the driver’s cabin.

The train is now being repaired.

After the latest accident, workers said these accidents are caused by the lack of equipment and said that workers from this line have denounced the situation since 2011, as the train tracks are damaged.

In a report sent to subway authorities, workers explained that the tracks in lines 2,5,8,9, A, and B need to be realigned urgently to prevent an accident.

Source: Notimex







