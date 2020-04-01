AMLO in top 3 of worst Presidents facing Coronavirus – Washington Post

The prestigious US newspaper The Washington Post made an editorial where it classified Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador along with Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil as the worst Presidents to have faced the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit more than 192 countries.
Through the publication of columnist Jackson Diehl, the newspaper of international circulation placed President López Obrador together with the presidents of Brazil and the United States as the worst presidents facing the coronavirus because of their populist decisions and ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization.
“Lopez Obrador said there was no reason for people to stop hugging and kissing, because “it’s okay. All three resisted measures to contain the spread of the virus,” the publication said.
The Covid-19 epidemic has been a global test of government quality. My new column looks at the winners and losers. The USA is not #1. https://t.co/SDI01asPJ8— Jackson Diehl (@JacksonDiehl) March 31, 2020
Thus, the U.S. newspaper places Donald Trump in the first worse place, followed by Jair Bolsonaro and in third place, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Why has Florida not issued a statewide stay-at-home order amid coronavirus crisis?
Florida has not issued a statewide.
-
5 smart money tips to help your employees during COVID-19
Your team has been disrupted, your.
-
China donates 50 thousand coronavirus test kits to Mexico
CDMX (April 1st, 2020).- Mexico received.
-
Discrimination against health workers in Merida
MERIDA Yucatan (La Verdad) – “Get.
-
Yucatán Government Secretary, María Fritz tests positive for Coronavirus
María Fritz tests positive for Coronavirus.
-
Man dies in a taxi on his way to the hospital in Progreso
Progreso, Yucatan (April 1, 2020) .-.
-
After a trip to Mexico, spring breakers from Texas test positive for coronavirus
AUSTIN Texas (Agencies) – What started.
-
The truth about face masks and the coronavirus
Wearing masks in crowded places may.
-
Foreign Investors take 150 billion pesos out of Mexico
MEXICO (Times Media Mexico/El Universal) –.
-
Mexico declares health emergency
Mexico declared a health emergency on.
Leave a Comment