AMLO in top 3 of worst Presidents facing Coronavirus – Washington Post

The prestigious US newspaper The Washington Post made an editorial where it classified Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador along with Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil as the worst Presidents to have faced the Covid-19 pandemic which has hit more than 192 countries.

Through the publication of columnist Jackson Diehl, the newspaper of international circulation placed President López Obrador together with the presidents of Brazil and the United States as the worst presidents facing the coronavirus because of their populist decisions and ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

“Lopez Obrador said there was no reason for people to stop hugging and kissing, because “it’s okay. All three resisted measures to contain the spread of the virus,” the publication said.

The Covid-19 epidemic has been a global test of government quality. My new column looks at the winners and losers. The USA is not #1. https://t.co/SDI01asPJ8 — Jackson Diehl (@JacksonDiehl) March 31, 2020

Thus, the U.S. newspaper places Donald Trump in the first worse place, followed by Jair Bolsonaro and in third place, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

