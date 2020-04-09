AMLO assures that, despite the pandemic, the Presidential plane raffle is still on

AMLO announced that the raffle of the presidential plane will take place on September 15 no matter what.
The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), informed this Wednesday, April 8, during his morning conference that the raffle for the presidential plane will not suffer any modification in view of the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of the federal executive said that the raffle will be held on September 15th as planned, so he recalled that the amount collected will be used for medical equipment in the country’s public hospitals.
“We are going to raffle the presidential plane, that will not stop. On September 15, the presidential plane will be raffled off, because since the purpose of the raffle in the first place, was to use the proceeds for the acquisition of medical equipment,” the president said.
The tickets for the raffle of the presidential plane were also purchased by Mexican officials and businessmen whom he thanked for their help, however, the federal president hopes that the prize will be among the very poor.
“Businessmen who want to help are buying lottery tickets, six million numbers will be distributed, and the two billion pesos amount, will be divided in 100 prizes of 20 million pesos each,” explained AMLO in recent days during an event in the state of Guerrero.
