AMLO asks the Mexican narcos “To calm down” and stop distributing food

The president told the crime groups that it does not help that they do this kind of action and that if they want to help, they should stop fighting.

MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday called on criminal groups that distribute pantries during the COVID-19 pandemic to reconsider their actions.

“This is about philanthropy, brotherhood, true solidarity. I would like to take this opportunity to tell those who are in the organizations that are dedicated to crime that I have been seeing them hand out “despensas” (food) that doesn’t help… we are dealing with the coronavirus, but unfortunately, we still have problems with homicides, not even because this situation of the coronavirus exists you have calmed down, so don’t come now to say ‘we are handing out food,’ you’d better calm down,” he commented.

Last week, El Chapo 701 posted a video on Facebook where workers from the company founded by the drug trafficker’s daughter, Alejandrina Guzmán, were assembling boxes that included toilet paper, pasta and vegetable oil.

El Chapo 701’s CEO, Julio Campos, told Mexican newspaper El Financiero that these actions not only help those who need it most but also reduce pressure on the brand and its links to organized crime.

Cartel members arrived at colonies in northern Tamaulipas municipalities in Ford Lobo trucks, dressed in camouflaged uniforms, with their AK47s hung up and faces covered, to distribute food and supplies. In all social networks, there are photos and videos with actions like that of the Gulf Cartel, the New Generation Jalisco Cartel, and the Sinaloa Cartel.

AMLO pointed out in his conference that actions by these groups, such as handing over groceries, do not help.

"Desgraciadamente seguimos teniendo problemas de homicidios, ni siquiera porque existe esta situación del coronavirus se han calmado (los grupos criminales), entonces que no vengan ahora a decir 'estamos entregando despensas', mejor bájenle", pidió @lopezobrador_. pic.twitter.com/B955CmPi13 — El Financiero TV (@ElFinancieroTv) April 20, 2020

“It helps if they stop their ranting, it helps if they love their neighbors, it helps if they don’t hurt anyone, it helps if they don’t continue to confront and sacrifice themselves, it helps if they think about their families, especially their mothers, and the suffering they cause. It also helps that they think about the suffering they cause to the mothers and families of the victims.” The president said.

He also said his government would continue to help people so that they lack nothing.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments