Provisional hospital for Covid-19 patients in Valladolid is almost ready

Valladolid, Yucatan (April 28, 2020) .- As part of the hospital expansion project to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the installation of the provisional hospital in the municipality of Valladolid is advancing at good pace.

The work is among the measures announced by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal to combat the pandemic.

Photo: yucatan.com.mx

The facility has capacity for 100 beds to serve those who could get infected with COVID-19.

As part of this project, a removable structure is being installed based on panels made of a material called multipanel, which are 2 sheets of steel with polyurethane in the middle, that allows to reduce the heat inside the hospital.

Photo: yucatan.com.mx

The structure has a dimension of 31 meters wide by 82 long, and features all the equipment necessary to offer high quality medical service to coronavirus patients.







