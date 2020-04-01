After a trip to Mexico, spring breakers from Texas test positive for coronavirus

AUSTIN Texas (Agencies) – What started as a typical spring break vacation to Mexico, became a major source of COVID-19 infection. A group of about 70 young people in their 20s, most of them students at the University of Texas at Austin decided to take a chartered flight from Austin to Cabo San Lucas about a week and a half ago despite repeated warnings against unnecessary international travel, including a global do-not-travel advisory issued by the U.S. government on March 19.

Currently, health officials in Texas are investigating a cluster of coronavirus cases involving this group of young adults who have just returned from a trip to Mexico. Out of the 70 travelers, almost 30 of them have now been tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens of others are awaiting results, the Austin Public Health Department said on Tuesday, April 31, 2020.

It was not immediately clear when exactly they left for Mexico or when they began feeling sick, but health officials said some in the group returned to the U.S. on separate commercial flights.

Most of the infected, including four, were asymptomatic. They self-isolated, according to a news release by the authorities. The others are under quarantine and are being monitored. At that point in time during the pandemic, Mexico was not under a federal travel advisory when the group flew into the country, yet, their behavior may have jeopardized the health of many people they interacted with during their trip.

“The virus often hides in the healthy and is given to those who are at grave risk of being hospitalized or dying,” Dr. Mark Escott, the top health official in Austin-Travis County, said in a statement. “While younger people have less risk for complications, they are not immune from severe illness and death from COVID-19,” he said.

In fact, data shows that nearly half of the people diagnosed with coronavirus in the Austin area are between the ages of 20 and 40.

As of today, Wednesday, April 01, 2020, Austin has 206 confirmed cases and two deaths.

