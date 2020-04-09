83 current cases of Covid-19 in Yucatan; 14 hospitalized

MERIDA; YUCATAN (April 9, 2020) – In a video conference, Isaac Hernandez Fuentes, the state’s deputy director of public health, reported that eight new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Yucatan in the last 24 hours.
From the beginning of the contingency until this Wednesday, April 8th, a total of 942 suspected cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Yucatan. Of these, 232 are actively monitored, 83 are positive, 161 are under study and 466 have been ruled out. The age range goes from 10 to 78 years old.
Of the positive cases, 55 have totally recovered, show no symptoms and are not contagious.
While 10 patients are stable and isolated in their homes with medical staff constantly monitoring them. All the patients have mild symptoms.
14 are hospitalized and in total isolation.
Among the patients, there is a 10-year-old girl.
Yucatan records four deaths, two of them foreigners.
The Yucatecan infected and diagnosed in Canada is still hospitalized in Mérida.
Professor Ethel, infected and diagnosed in Peru, has already been transferred to her home.
These two cases are not part of the local and federal statistics.
Preventive measures
They also reiterated that basic prevention measures include frequent hand washing using soap and water or 70 percent alcohol gel solutions; when sneezing or coughing it is important to cover your nose or mouth with a tissue or the inside angle of your arm; and if you are sick do not leave the house. Similarly, avoid direct contact with people who have cold or flu symptoms and do not self-medicate under any circumstance.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
