300 Cuban nurses arrive in Mexico to face covid-19

The nurses will join the 10 doctors who arrived last Monday to share practices and make recommendations to the health authorities of Mexico.
Mexico City (Milenio) – A delegation of around 300 nurses from Cuba arrived yesterday, Thursday April 23, in Mexico to help deal with the covid-19 pandemic.
The nurses will gather during the morning at the former presidential hangar.
Sedena has hired 3,300 medical workers to confront covid-19; it is missing more than a thousand specialists. López-Gatell assures that 8 out of 10 people will die in a critical stage per covid-19.
The nurses will join the work already done in the country by ten medical specialists who arrived last Monday, April 20, to share practices and make recommendations to the health authorities of Mexico.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he was already evaluating the possibility of requesting support from Cuba, specifically from nurses and doctors specialized in intensive care to deal with the health emergency.
