28 Yucatan municipalities have confirmed cases of Coronavirus

Of the 331 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Yucatan, Mérida tops the list with 246 of them, and out of the 106 municipalities in the state, 28 register the total number of patients with this virus.

The Yucatecan capital occupies the eighth place among the Mexican cities with the highest number of accumulated infections, a list headed by Mexico City; Tijuana Baja California; Culiacán, Sinaloa; Villahermosa Tabasco; Cancun Quintana Roo; Mexicali, Baja California, and Puebla, Puebla. Then comes Mérida, YUcatán; Monclova, Coahuila, and Los Cabos, Baja California Sur complementing the list of the ten cities with the highest number of positive cases, according to an ongoing monitoring by the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In addition to the Yucatecan capital, the municipalities with cases of Coronavirus in Yucatan are Valladolid with 16, followed by Umán, with 10; Kanasín, 7; Ticul, 6; Tekax, 5; Chemax, 4; Conkal, Halachó and Hunucmá, 3; Izamal, Maxcanú, Muxupip and Opichén, 2; and Akil, Baca, Calotmul, Cenotillo, Chocholá, Dzidzantún, Huhí, Kantunil, Motul, Progreso, Samahil, Tetiz, Tizimín and Yaxcabá, with 1.

It can be noted that the cases are distributed throughout the state geography, since they are registered in municipalities in the southern, eastern, central, northern, and western regions of the state, but with special emphasis on Merida.

Of the 331 confirmed cases, 178 have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot spread the virus anymore. 29 have died, 50 are hospitalized and 74 are stable with mild symptoms, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel.

The age range of confirmed cases goes from 3 to 94 years of age.







