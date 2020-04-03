2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season expected to be more active than normal

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than usual, according to an outlook released Thursday April 2nd by the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project. The group led by Dr. Phil Klotzbach calls for 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The group led by Dr. Phil Klotzbach calls for 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. A major hurricane is one that is Category 3 or higher (115-plus-mph winds) on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

This forecast is above the 30-year average (1981 to 2010) of 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

“We anticipate that the 2020 Atlantic Basin hurricane season will have above-normal activity,” Klotzbach said.

Though the official Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November, storms can occasionally develop outside those months, as was the case in the previous three seasons with May 2019’s Subtropical Storm Andrea, May 2018’s Tropical Storm Alberto and April 2017’s Tropical Storm Arlene.

The CSU outlook is based on more than 30 years of statistical factors combined with data from seasons exhibiting similar features of sea-level pressure and sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Eastern Pacific oceans.

