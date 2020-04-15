15 deaths from coronavirus have been registered in Yucatan

The Ministry of Health reported the fifteenth death from Coronavirus in the state of Yucatan: a 53-year-old woman with a history of diabetes and hypertension.

After confirming this fact, local health authorities explained that the medical personnel followed the protocols and guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and federal authorities to dispose the body.

The patient lived with 5 people, 4 adults and 1 child, two of them have symptoms and are in isolation.

15 deaths from coronavirus have been registered so far in Yucatan. Two of them foreigners.

So far there are 1,702 suspected cases (635 from Sentinel Surveillance).

A sentinel surveillance system is used when high-quality data are needed about a particular disease that cannot be obtained through a passive system.

202 cases have tested positive

64 are still under study

801 cases have already been ruled out.

Of the confirmed cases, 111 have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they spread the virus.

45 present mild symptoms, they are reported stable, they remain isolated, and constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel.

31 of these confirmed cases are hospitalized and in total isolation.

The infected and diagnosed Yucatecan patient in Canada remains hospitalized.

The age range of confirmed cases goes from 3 to 78 years.







