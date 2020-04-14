14 migrants get COVID-19 after U.S. deports man with virus

Tamaulipas state officials say migrant deported from Texas entered the shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus.
Sixteen migrants and asylum seekers from several countries have tested positive for coronavirus in Mexico’s northern border state of Tamaulipas, the state government said Monday.
Fourteen of the infected migrants from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Cuba and Cameroon were staying at a migrant shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, across the border from Laredo, Texas. They are in isolation.
The Tamaulipas state government said a migrant deported from Houston, Texas had entered the same shelter without knowing that he had coronavirus. Migrants now make up about 10 percent of the state’s 193 coronavirus cases.
“The state government, foreseeing the situation of multiple contagions of COVID-19 among the migrant population, has asked the federal government through official channels to transfer out of Tamaulipas the migrants who are stranded on the border,” the state said in a statement.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says that more than 100 migrants at 25 detention centres have tested positive for COVID-19.
Source: Al Jazeera
Comments
more recommended stories
-
WHO warns that ‘the worst’ of the pandemic is ‘ahead of us’
Director-General of the World Health Organization,.
-
Dogs and cats need food at Tizimin shelter
TIZIMÍN, YUCATAN (April 21, 2020) .—.
-
Is the Virus on My Clothes? My Shoes? My Hair?
Many people are fearful about tracking.
-
Three year-old Yucatecan boy tests positive for COVID-19
Mérida, Yucatán (April 21, 2020).- The.
-
“Xcaret México Espectacular” will be broadcast for the first time
Grupo Xcaret will broadcast for the.
-
Curfew in Motul, Yucatan
MOTUL, YUCATAN (April 21, 2020).- The.
-
Extremely high temperatures for Yucatan
Extreme heat is predicted for the.
-
CFE reports 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19; there is at least one death
Workers at the Federal Electricity Commission.
-
Man wanted by DEA and Interpol arrested in Bacalar
CHETUMAL (INFOQROO) – Elements of the.
-
Hospitals overwhelmed by cases of coronavirus in Mexico City
Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico City’s head of.
Leave a Comment