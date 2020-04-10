10% increase in water consumption due to heat: JAPAY

The Potable Water and Sewerage Board of Yucatan (Japay) assures that there is not a generalized low pressure in the potable water supply in Merida and the metropolitan area, the supply is constant, permanent, sufficient and of good quality, in these moments of strong heat, drought and sanitary emergency.

The general director of Japay, Sergio Chan Lugo, acknowledged that there is a greater demand for water in this period and due to the quarantine that keeps citizens inside their homes, and to the fact that the consumption that generally increases 10% more at this time of the year.

He also reported that Japay has a register of users on 365,186 properties, which represents an equal number of potable water outlets.

In other words, the number of reports for lack of service is low, and a great majority of those 841 reports are attributable to a defective operation of the water tank facilities.

Of those 841 reports, most are due to lack of water at home, not enough pressure to fill the tank, and variations in drinking water pressure. However, many of the reports are repetitive, that is, they come from several residents of a colonia or subdivision who report the same failure.

Chan Lugo explained that in the current season water consumption increases 10 percent this time of the year, but this year, since people are in their homes all day because of the quarantine, consumption may be even higher than that.

However, in spite of this high demand for drinking water, all users are properly supplied, and reports of supply failures are quickly dealt with.

