Zoos, cultural centers, museums, libraries and tianguis closed in Mérida

Mérida, Yucatán.- From Monday March 16th, and until further notice, the Centenario and Animaya zoos will be closed, as well as museums, sports units, municipal centers, and municipal street “flea” markets (tianguis), all in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state capital.

Through a bulletin, the Merida City Council indicated that such actions seek to prioritize the health and well-being of the population in general, and these are instructions issued by mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

During a meeting with directors, deputy directors and heads of departments whose areas have greater contact with citizens, the councilor instructed that as of this Monday, March 16 and until further notice, the Centenario and Animaya zoos, museums and sports units, as well as municipal centers that could be places of great concentration of people. will remain closed.

The prevention provisions also include the closure of the 23 Comprehensive Improvement Centers under the direction of Social Development, along with the municipal libraries, and the suspension of any type of municipal consultancies, courses and workshops for older adults, women and youth.

Barrera Concha also issued instructions to close all sports units, the Municipal Center for Entrepreneurs and the suspension of tourist tours that the City Council offers to visitors both in downtown and other parts of the city.

There will be no activities in the Mayan Language and English Academies, and the rehearsals and classes that take place in the Municipal Dance Center are also suspended.

A similar case will take place in the Cultural Centers of the South and Centro Cultural Olimpo, the “José Martí” library in the Parque de las Américas, and the City and Natural History Museums.

The mayor also gave precise instructions to suspend the granting of permits for the development of massive activities, which includes the organization of traditional guilds and patron saint festivals.

Likewise, all the activities of the Health Fairs program, in charge of the Social Welfare department, that are regularly held in the Plaza Grande, as well as in other neighborhoods and communities within the Mérida municipality, are also suspended.

In the case of the 11 Child Development Centers (Cendis), mayor Renán Barrera said that they will work normally. However, to protect the health of the girls and boys there, preventive measures and filters will be reinforced on time, making a special focus on sanitary and hygiene measures.

Regarding the installation of the municipal tianguis, these are suspended until further notice.

Press release issued by the City of Mérida







Comments

comments