Yucatecan stranded in Peru tests positive for Covid-19

MÉRIDA, YUC. (March 28, 2020).- Mrs. Ethel del Carmen Trujillo from Mérida, Yucatán, who is isolated in Cusco, Peru, tested positive for Covid-19, reported health authorities in that region.
As reported by The Yucatan Times, the retired teacher went on a trip to Peru with her husband Isaías Rodríguez y Rivero, who was diagnosed with coronavirus and died last Tuesday, March 24th.
And now Alonso Rodríguez Trujillo, the son of Ethel and Isaías, reported that his mother has tested positive for Covid-19, according to a Peruvian media outlet that interviewed doctor Darío Navarro Mendoza, regional director of Health of Cusco, who confirmed the case.
He mentioned that “the patient is stable, only in a state of depression that is understandable after she lost her husband, but unfortunately, the lady tested positive too.”
Finally, Navarro Mendoza stated: “the procedures for repatriation have been carried out, we have been in communication with the Mexican Embassy, and it seems like they are planning to do the repatriation on a humanitarian flight ”.The Yucatan Times
