Yucatecan chef and his team win culinary competition in Dubai

Restaurant María Bonita’s team triumphs in an important gastronomic event in the Middle East.
With a duck magret in green pipián, an octopus taco al pastor and Marquesitas stuffed with Dutch cheese and chocolate mousse , a group of Mexicans, some of them Yucatecans, won the first place in the International Culinary League of the Gulfood Middle East 2020, which took place in Dubai two weeks ago, on February 19.
It is one of the most important gastronomic events in the Middle East, in which chefs from Asia, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and America competed.
The team was led by Yucatecan chef Ernesto Cab, also CEO of the Maria Bonita restaurant in Dubai. Their participation consisted of preparing three representative dishes of their homeland within one hour.
The menu was provided by Eric Romero, originally from Veracruz, and Manuel Correa, originally from Tabasco, both chefs trained in Mérida, as well as Jorge Pino, originally from Ticul, Yucatán.
The trio was in charge of preparing a magret of duck in green pipian, mashed carrots with roasted annatto; an octopus taco al pastor with mashed avocado buttons, roasted pineapple and handmade tortillas; and a Marquesita stuffed with Dutch cheese, chocolate mousse, quenelle and black coral garnish with edible gold, respectively.
The second edition of the International Culinary League took place from February 16th to the 20th, at the Dubai World Trade Center, within the framework of the 25th anniversary of the Gulfood Middle East 2020.
The first place prize consisted of a trip to any part of the world that the winner chooses.The Yucatán Times
