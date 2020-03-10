Yucatán takes the lead with 3 awards in tourism

Yucatan continues to take firm steps in areas of certification and professionalization of the destination, by obtaining three awards for the Diversification of Mexican Tourism Product 2020, thanks to the joint work between the governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, through the Secretariat of Tourism Development (Sefotur), and private initiative.

This award is given by the Secretariat of Tourism (SECTUR) and the entity came out ahead in three categories: Gastronomic Tourism, with Hokol Vuh, a Mayan culinary trip; Business Tourism, with the Sunset Tour of Hacienda Hotel Sotuta de Peon, and Premium Tourism, with Chablé Yucatán Resort.

Sotuta de Peón is a Henequen hacienda that, through its activities for groups and events, in recent years has been a differentiating element in the offer of tourism for business meetings so that the state of Yucatán can attract meetings of greater relevance.

Hokol Vuh is a culinary journey of body and soul, a concept created by Yucatecan chef Roberto Solís, owner of the Néctar and Huniik restaurants in Yucatán. It was inspired by the roots of the Mayan culture with the objective of giving back to the communities of the state for their contributions to today’s world, as well as to the preservation of its invaluable intangible heritage.

Chable is surrounded by nature and offers the utmost in privacy, intimacy and tranquility.

Chablé Resort is located in a unique setting in the heart of the Mayan jungle, just 35 minutes from Merida. This wonderful place is a refuge that seeks to redefine well-being, promoting the connection of our being with nature to maintain a healthy physical, mental, spiritual and emotional balance.

Regarding this achievement, the head of the Sefotur, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, emphasized that since the beginning of this administration, and by order of the governor, work is being done to develop new tourist services in the six regions of the state, since they are a source of income and an incentive to attract more visitors, as it motivates them to extend their stay in the territory.

“We are very happy because this is the beginning of a series of announcements and achievements that come just a few days from the Tianguis Turístico and that the Yucatan products are receiving recognition and awards that guarantee their quality”.

The awards and diplomas will be given on March 25, within the program of the Tianguis Turístico 2020 in Merida, which runs from the 22nd to the 25th of the same month and will undoubtedly be one of the meetings of the sector that will leave a great mark, both for the innovation in its development and for the expectation generated since Merida was announced as the venue.

In this sense, the official said that the city is ready to receive thousands of visitors from over 40 countries, to show the architectural, cultural, natural and gastronomic wonders of the land of the Mayab, but also, to show its warmth and hospitality.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







