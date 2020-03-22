Yucatan state government asks the citizenship to please “stay at home”

As of this Sunday March 22, cinemas, gyms, shops and commercial squares will be closed in Mérida, they will have to suspend activities to prevent the spreading of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The Yucatan government asked citizens to please #stayathome, and in the case of public workers, they were recommended to work from home between now and April 20.
In the same sense, masses or religious ceremonies are temporarily suspended.It is estimated that the next few days will be essential to avoid the spread of the virus.
Meanwhile, coastal communities of the Yucatan such as Telchac, Celestun and Sisal are closed to outsiders, and only locals have access.
Please #stayathome #quedatencasaThe Yucatan Times
Newsroom
