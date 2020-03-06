Yucatan Fishing Company Involved in Drug Trafficking

Sharks with cocaine traveled from Costa Rica to Yucatan and Florida

Yucatan-. A Mexican fishing company was used by criminal groups to transport drugs inside frozen sharks; the cocaine came from Costa Rica, arrived in Yucatan and then left for Florida, United States.

This company was detected by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), in conjunction with the Ministry of the Navy and the Ministry of Communications and Transport.

During the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the head of the UIF, Santiago Nieto, explained that in addition to detecting drug trafficking, the use of front companies and the use of false invoices were also found.

“This particular case has to do with a shark commercialization operation, which is used by criminal groups to transport drugs to the United States”.

“The operation comes from Costa Rica to Yucatan and from Yucatan to Florida, and is related to a series of companies that are used as a facade for the purpose of developing the operations; in cash they have had withdrawals of 554 million pesos,” he explained.

The official said the fishing company received resources through transfers of $139 million pesos and triangulated resources with the other members of the financial group they created.

“Cash operations register deposits for 272 million pesos and withdrawals of 1,783 million pesos in the state of Yucatan, while fiscally they declare income for 2,650 million and deductions for 2,629 million,” Nieto said.

