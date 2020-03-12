Yucatan and Germany strengthen their commercial ties with support for SMEs

MÉRIDA, March 10, 2020.- German experts will elaborate development strategies in Yucatan applicable to the conditions of the local business sector, seeking to comply with all the regulations for the export of their products and services. This was announced by the president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Merida and Yucatan (AEMY ), Rubén Coronado Alcocer

The director of the German Retired Experts Program (SES, Senior Experten Service), for Mexico, Volker Lehr, will hold a meeting with local entrepreneurs, to present the technical and professional experience for the development of the private initiative of the state.

“In Mexico, German investment is notable, there is a good commercial link, and this activity will support, advise and train local companies, so that they have a better development and can export their products, nt only to Germany, but to other European countries as well” he said.

He stressed that the event is free and will be held at the Municipal Entrepreneurs Center, located in the San Sebastián neighborhood, downtown Merida.

He commented that the SES of the German Industry Foundation for International Cooperation is conformed by 13 thousand experts, in various areas of the industrial sector, who will attend directly to take advantage of the potential of each and every Yucatecan company that wants to export their production to Germany.

He said that the SES sends its experts worldwide, and most of the missions take place, mainly, in developing countries and emerging economies.

“It is an international cooperation strategy under the motto ‘Help for self-help’, whose priorities are the qualification of experts and executives, the improvement of products and services, as well as the resolution of technical, organizational and economic problems.

He mentioned that the SES was established in the 1980s by the organizations of the German private initiative, with the purpose of channeling and taking advantage of the growing potential of retired professionals to provide international cooperation under the slogan “help for self-help” in a wide range of areas and activities to private and public counterparts in developing countries.

In 2019, the SES had almost 13 thousand experts registered and willing to transmit their knowledge and professional experiences in practically all areas of the economy.

In addition to German, almost all are fluent in English, and around 10 percent of them, also speak Spanish.

In 2018, 2,339 expert cooperation stays were carried out in various countries, and 73 “missions” were carried out in Mexico, a figure that has increased by 20 percent.

In Latin America there were 254 missions, making Mexico the “number one destination”, with 29 percent of all events.

He added that the SES has the support of the Federal Government of Germany to carry out these missions, to pay for air tickets, insurance, etc., of its experts, who carry out their cooperation tasks, as “volunteers”, that is, “without economic remuneration”.

The duration of the stays during the first visit is of at least three weeks, in the case of Mexico it is one month, sometimes even longer.

The national counterparts must be in charge of their local transportation and maintenance, mainly for accommodation, food, and other expenses.







