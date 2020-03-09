  • Merida

    • Women’s protest in Mérida

    By on March 9, 2020

    Thousands of women – it is estimated that more than 2,000 women participated this Sunday, March 8, in a protest and peaceful rally for Women’s Day on Paseo de Montejo.

    Most women that took part, held signs showing support and even telling stories of past abuse

    The most dense area of the rally was around the Monumento a la Patria where they carried out various activities to later start the march on the avenue until the remate and back to the monument.

    The Yucatan Time
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment