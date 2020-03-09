Women’s protest in Mérida

Thousands of women – it is estimated that more than 2,000 women participated this Sunday, March 8, in a protest and peaceful rally for Women’s Day on Paseo de Montejo.
Most women that took part, held signs showing support and even telling stories of past abuse
The most dense area of the rally was around the Monumento a la Patria where they carried out various activities to later start the march on the avenue until the remate and back to the monument.
