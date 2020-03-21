Why did the U.S. restrict border traffic?

President Donald Trump said on FridayMarch 20th: “In normal times, the massive flows [of immigrants] place a vast burden on our healthcare system, but during a global pandemic, they threaten to create a perfect storm that would spread the infection to our border agents, migrants and to the public at large.”
Hours after he spoke, the White House announced that a staff member in Vice-President Mike Pence’s office had tested positive for coronavirus, though a spokeswoman said the unnamed patient did not come into close contact with Mr Pence or Mr Trump.
Earlier this week President Trump announced that the border with Canada would be closed to non-essential traffic “by mutual consent”.
During Friday’s news conference, Mr Pompeo said the restrictions would take effect on Saturday and also apply to Mexico. They are due be in place for at least 30 days.
US citizens “should arrange immediate return” unless they intend to remain abroad for some time, Mr Pompeo said.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the US was “working with both our Canadian partners as well as our Mexican partners”.
He added: “We want to make sure cargo continues, trade continues, healthcare workers continue to be able to traverse that border. But tourism, some recreational activities and other things need to stop during this crisis.”
Also on Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said asylum seekers crossing into the country on foot from the US would be turned back as part of the border shutdown.The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Over Coronavirus, U.S., Canada and Mexico suspend most border traffic
The US has suspended all non-essential.
-
90-year-old woman recovering from coronavirus
A 90-year-old woman who contracted coronavirus.
-
AMLO and Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat shake hands overlooking protocol
OAXACA.- Despite the recommendation to prevent.
-
Mérida bars and nightclubs closed down due to COVID-19
Mérida, Yuc. (March 20, 2020).- Due.
-
Chichén Itza and Dzibilchaltún to remain closed March 20, 21 and 22
The Yucatan State Government announced the.
-
Kidnapped couple rescued by police in Playa del Carmen
Municipal police participated in the rescue.
-
Extreme weather events are making water scarce, unpredictable and polluted
World Water Day is held annually on.
-
March 20: Yucatán has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19
“The number of suspected coronavirus cases.
-
Worldwide coronavirus cases top 200,000, doubling in two weeks
COVID-19 cases surpassed 200,000 worldwide on.
-
Cancun mayor orders all bars, clubs, theaters, casinos closed
Cancun, Q.R. — Cancun’s mayor María.
Leave a Comment