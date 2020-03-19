While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants get drunk in Yunan

Social distancing, quarantines and the lockdown of several major countries in the world, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has caused one of nature’s biggest bounce backs in history.

The epic decrease of Nitrogen Dioxide pollution to swans and dolphins returning to the canals of Venice, Italy, shows how much of an impact the absence of human activity has on mother nature, but our work is still not done yet.

As according to Epicalyptic‘s Facebook page, a group of 14 elephants had apparently wandered into a village in Yunan, China, in search of corn and other foods, only to stumble upon 30kgs of corn wine and drink it all. The elephants were later found drunkenly asleep at a nearby tea garden, with adorable smiles on all their faces.

They wrote, “While humans carry out social distancing, a group of 14 elephants broke into a village in the Yunan province, looking for corn and other food. They ended up drinking 30kgs of corn wine and got so drunk that they fell asleep in a nearby tea garden.”

Though unfortunately, the smiles on these drunken elephants’ faces only show how much we still need to work on restoring jungles considering it was the effects of deforestation that led to these poor elephants having to explore villages for food.

Hence, as much as social distancing is helping, we need to do more. Plant more trees, stop unnecessary land developments especially when there are so many abandoned projects that can be reused and re-purposed.

The Covid-19 outbreak may very well be the sign we needed in order to stop being ignorant to what we’ve done to the planet.

Epicalyptic’s posting has since garnered over 113,000 shares.

