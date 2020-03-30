Welcome to the Jungle! Guns N’ Roses announce Mérida concert in November

The rock band Guns N ‘Roses, through social networks, announced a concert in Mérida, Yucatán, on November 11th 2020.

Yucatecans will be able to enjoy the varied and highly acclaimed repertoire of one of the most iconic and legendary American rock bands of the last century.

With a video on their Twitter account, and a message announcing the rescheduled dates of his 2020 tour, Guns N ‘Roses announce their performance in the state capital.

GNR fam, we're announcing new rescheduled #GNR2020 tour dates. Hold onto your tickets, see you soon ⚡️https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/nJRo9YABoh — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 16, 2020







