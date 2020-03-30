  • Art and Culture,
    • Welcome to the Jungle! Guns N’ Roses announce Mérida concert in November

    By on March 30, 2020

    The rock band Guns N ‘Roses, through social networks, announced a concert in Mérida, Yucatán, on November 11th 2020.

    Yucatecans will be able to enjoy the varied and highly acclaimed repertoire of one of the most iconic and legendary American rock bands of the last century.

    With a video on their Twitter account, and a message announcing the rescheduled dates of his 2020 tour, Guns N ‘Roses announce their performance in the state capital.



