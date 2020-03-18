Walmart Mexico Opens e-Commerce Distribution Center

Mexico City – Walmart de Mexico y Centroamériaca recently opened a $27 million distribution center in Tepotzotlán, a Mexican town just north of Mexico City.

Officials with the company said the new 646,000 square-foot center strengthens its logistics network across Mexico. The center will employ 350 people.

“In 2020, we plan to open three new distribution centers in the first half of the year. The center in [Tepotzotlán, Estado de México] is for e-commerce, and two more in Mérida and Chihuahua will operate as omni-channel centers,” Liliana Avalos, spokeswoman for Walmart de México y Centroamérica said in a statement according to news outlet T21.

“Since the announcement of our investment plan to strengthen our logistics network in December 2016, we have allocated close to eight billion pesos that allow us to be more agile in delivering merchandise both to homes and to our stores throughout the country,” the spokeswoman added.

Walmart is the largest chain retailer in Mexico. The company now runs 2,571 stores in Mexico, the largest number of stores outside the United States, the company said in a recent month-to-month report.

The company opened 134 new stores in Mexico during 2019, its largest expansion in Mexico in six years. The company also operates 16 distribution centers across the country.

Source: freightwaves.com







