Violent night in Progreso: local gangs fight in the streets with machetes

On Sunday March 1st, the port of Progreso lived a violent night as a consequence of gang related activity. Gang members fought in the streets with machetes, and detonations of firearms couls be heard too. This situation caused a heavy police mobilization that left four detainees.

According to the police report, the facts occurred on Calle 39 between 52 and 54 of Progreso´s colonia Revolución, when two groups of gang members started fighting in the street.

A man, who supposedly belongs to the military fired his weapon several times to disperse gang members, according to witnesses in Progreso.

The alleged gang members started with insults and foul language, then they started a fist fight, and suddenly one of the subjects took out a machete to attack an opponent; everything was recorded by a resident who lives nearby.

Citizens who were walking around the place when the brawl broke out, ran scared to take shelter before they could end up injured or hurt.

At some in time, a former military man allegedly made shots to the air, in order to disperse the gang members, and one the gang members was run over when he tried to escape from the police.

Four people ended up arrested after a gang confrontation in Progreso, Yuc.

The Municipal Police of Progreso reported the arrest and insurance of the vehicle, which was driven by a gang member, but did not give details on the shooting.

Inhabitants of this area of ​​Progreso asked the municipality to increase police surveillance, gang fights are getting more and more common in Progreso.







Comments

comments