Vila announces mandatory closure of ‘non-essential’ businesses in Yucatan -VIDEO

The governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila, implements new measures against covid-19.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – As of tomorrow, April 1, nearly all businesses in the Yucatan will have to remain closed until further notice, as well as shopping centers, to prevent as much as possible, the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, according to the message given by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

He explained that according to projections made by a committee of experts and epidemiologists, it is expected that in Yucatan, if the increase in people infected by this disease continues at the same pace, by April 27, the hospitals and clinics that provide intensive care would collapse.

“That is why us Yucatecans must help each other and stay at home to reduce the current rate of contagion. Otherwise, there will not be enough room or hospital to attend to them,” the governor warned.

Mensaje para todos los yucatecos Te comparto las nuevas medidas que vamos a tomar para incrementar la protección contra el Coronavirus que entrarán en vigor a partir del miércoles 1 de abril. Posted by Mauricio Vila on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Businesses close in Yucatan

As a result, he announced three points that will apply from tomorrow until further notice.

First: All types of businesses in all areas must remain closed, except for the following: hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, supermarkets, supply centers, grocery stores, food production, and distribution industry, gas and petrol stations, banks, self-service stores, public transportation, parcel and courier companies, clinical analysis laboratories, private security services, home delivery platforms for food and groceries, media, hygiene, and medical equipment factories, insurance companies, as well as drinking water retailers.

All of the above must increase prevention and hygiene measures to ensure the safety of workers and customers. Also, all shopping centers must remain closed, except for access to pharmacies, banks, and supermarkets. People who go out to buy food and medicine must do so alone.

Second: Restaurants and cafeterias may only offer services through digital platforms in the form of home delivery, at the same authorized hours.

Third: The Secretary of Public Security will implement an operation to verify compliance with these provisions throughout the state.

Vila Dosal added that this is an additional effort, but they are necessary measures, previously analyzed and urgent, to implement to protect the health of all Yucatecans.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments