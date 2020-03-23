  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • News

    • US senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

    By on March 23, 2020
    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to the media about the "whistleblower" question blocked by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during the impeachment trial proceedings of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill January 30, 2020, in Washington, DC. - The fight over calling witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial intensified January 28, 2020 after Trump's lawyers closed their defense calling the abuse of power charges against him politically motivated. Democrats sought to have the Senate subpoena former White House national security advisor John Bolton to provide evidence after leaks from his forthcoming book suggested he could supply damning evidence against Trump. . (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    Rand Paul, (Kentucky), on Sunday March 22nd, became the first senator known to have tested positive for COVID-19.

    “Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19,” Paul’s account tweeted. “He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.”

    “He expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” the thread continued. “Ten days ago, our D.C. office began operating remotely, hence virtually no staff has had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

    Paul’s chief of staff later clarified that he “decided to get tested after attending an event where two individuals subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, even though he wasn’t aware of any direct contact with either one of them.”

    Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., told colleagues at Sunday’s policy meeting that he saw Paul at the Senate gym earlier in the day, his communications director confirmed on Twitter.

    Paul’s account later tweeted that he visited the gym before he found out he had tested positive.

    Paul is the third member of Congress to announce a positive test for the coronavirus, following Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., and Ben McAdams, D-Utah. Several Republican lawmakers also self-quarantined this month after they learned that they had interacted with someone who tested positive for the virus at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom


    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment