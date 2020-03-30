Up to 3 years in prison for those who do not respect isolation measures in Yucatan

The Yucatan government will also fine up to 86 thousand pesos (3,500 USD), residents who test positive for coronavirus, who do not comply with the isolation measures.
The Yucatan government reported that it will impose a sanction of up to 86 thousand pesos on people diagnosed or who have symptoms of Covid-19 coronavirus and do not respect the isolation measures. These persons may also go to jail for up to three years.
Through his Twitter account, the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, indicated that he will not allow the health of the Yucatecan people to be put at risk.
No permitiremos que la salud de la población yucateca se ponga en riesgo, es por eso que a la persona que presente los síntomas o haya sido diagnosticada con el Coronavirus y no acate las medidas de aislamiento para evitar el contagio, se le podrá imponer un castigo … (1/2) pic.twitter.com/50V1Fzi2YV— Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) March 29, 2020
“We will not allow the health of the Yucatecan population to be put at risk, that is why the person who presents symptoms or has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and does not abide by the isolation measures to avoid contagion, may be imposed a sanction ”, the governor pointed out in a tweet.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Armed robbers steal 400 thousand pesos in Tulum
TULUM, QUINTANA ROO (March 29, 2020).-.
-
Meet the governor who say COVID-19 only attacks rich people.
Meet Miguel Barbosa the governor of.
-
Positive cases of coronavirus in Yucatan increase to 41
MÉRIDA.- The number of people sick.
-
Yucatecan stranded in Peru tests positive for Covid-19
MÉRIDA, YUC. (March 28, 2020).- Mrs..
-
Do as I say, not as I do – AMLO
Lopez Obrador seems to insist on.
-
Bimbo has 500 electrically powered vehicles operating in Mexico
Mexico City – Grupo Bimbo, the largest.
-
New York City has emerged as the center of the global coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the.
-
López-Gatell asks not to leave home, but there are millions of vulnerable workers.
The Ministry of Health indicated that.
-
Alcoholic drinks sales to be prohibited in Progreso
The Municipal President of Progreso, Julián.
-
Gasoline tax is higher than the price of each liter.
MEXICO (ONEXPO) – According to the.
Leave a Comment