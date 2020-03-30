Up to 3 years in prison for those who do not respect isolation measures in Yucatan

The Yucatan government will also fine up to 86 thousand pesos (3,500 USD), residents who test positive for coronavirus, who do not comply with the isolation measures.

The Yucatan government reported that it will impose a sanction of up to 86 thousand pesos on people diagnosed or who have symptoms of Covid-19 coronavirus and do not respect the isolation measures. These persons may also go to jail for up to three years.

Through his Twitter account, the Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, indicated that he will not allow the health of the Yucatecan people to be put at risk.

No permitiremos que la salud de la población yucateca se ponga en riesgo, es por eso que a la persona que presente los síntomas o haya sido diagnosticada con el Coronavirus y no acate las medidas de aislamiento para evitar el contagio, se le podrá imponer un castigo … (1/2) pic.twitter.com/50V1Fzi2YV — Mauricio Vila (@MauVila) March 29, 2020

“We will not allow the health of the Yucatecan population to be put at risk, that is why the person who presents symptoms or has been diagnosed with Coronavirus and does not abide by the isolation measures to avoid contagion, may be imposed a sanction ”, the governor pointed out in a tweet.







