United States suspends all visa procedures in Mexico due to coronavirus

The United States Embassy in Mexico announced the suspension of the issuance of visas in all diplomatic offices and consulates across Mexico, due to the Covid – 19 pandemic, starting on Wednesday March 18th.
In a statement, it was announced that the measure is “in line with the Mexican government’s call to increase social distancing,” since “the health and safety of those who work in and visit our facilities at the embassy and consulates is our highest priority. “
However, the release said that both the embassy and consulates will continue to provide essential consular services to American citizens, as well as emergency visas.
Services to American Citizens: Routine passport services (including consular reports of birth abroad) and notaries will be limited beginning on Wedenesday, March 18.
People who have an appointment after March 18 “could be asked to reschedule their appointments for a later date”, since the measure includes both interviews at the embassy and consulates and the processing in the Applicant Service Centers (CAS).The Yucatan Times
