Two tourists found dead in Tulum’s Laguna Nopalitos

On Friday March 20, the bodies of the two people who went missing the night before, turned up in Tulum’s Laguna Nopalitos.
According to information obtained, the fire department went to the scene on board the 9004 rescue unit.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and spoke to Mr. Mauricio Herrera Uc Kan, from Yucatan, who said that on Thursday night at 8 p.m. four people went into the Laguna de Nopalitos, on two kayak-type boats (2 people in each kayak), and at 01:30 in the morning only two of them returned in one of the boats.
Jhony Gómez Hernández and Rodrigo López Sánchez returned safely to the dock, but it was reported that the other two tourists never made it out of the mangroves.
The Fire Department began the search, using a drone, and finally detecting the two dead bodies.
The names of the two persons found dead are Martín and José Arjona, unoffficially it was said that they were brothers.
According to the official report, the two tourists died by drowning.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
Comments
